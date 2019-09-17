Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc
1303 Bigler Ave
Northern Cambria, PA 15714
(814) 948-8050
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen McCulley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. (Adams) McCulley


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. (Adams) McCulley Obituary
WESTOVER - Helen L. McCulley, 87, of Westover, went home to the Lord, on Sept. 17, 2019.

Born July 5, 1932, in Burnside Twp., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Olive (Somerville) Adams.

On Dec. 2, 1950, she married her loving husband, Melvin "Boz" McCulley, who died Sept. 25, 2018.

She is also preceded in death by an infant daughter; son-in-law, Chuck Beam; grandson, Chad Beam; and brother, Robert Adams.

She is survived by daughters, Jeanne (Gary) McGarvey, Robin (Don) Sunderland, and Bonnie (Francis) Sable; and son, Mark (Louri) McCulley, all of Westover; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by twin sister, Ellen Whalen, Johnstown; and Jim (Bev) Black, who was like a son to Helen.

Helen was the owner/operator of McCulley Farms & Busing providing transportation services to the Harmony Schools for more than 25 years. She thoroughly enjoyed her daily bus runs with the students for many years.

Helen was a member of East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family.

Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church, Westover, with the Rev. Adam T. Dotts officiating. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to East-Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church Women's Group or Harmony High School Music Boosters for their Spring Musical Production at 5239 Ridge Rd., Westover, PA 16692.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now