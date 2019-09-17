|
WESTOVER - Helen L. McCulley, 87, of Westover, went home to the Lord, on Sept. 17, 2019.
Born July 5, 1932, in Burnside Twp., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Olive (Somerville) Adams.
On Dec. 2, 1950, she married her loving husband, Melvin "Boz" McCulley, who died Sept. 25, 2018.
She is also preceded in death by an infant daughter; son-in-law, Chuck Beam; grandson, Chad Beam; and brother, Robert Adams.
She is survived by daughters, Jeanne (Gary) McGarvey, Robin (Don) Sunderland, and Bonnie (Francis) Sable; and son, Mark (Louri) McCulley, all of Westover; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by twin sister, Ellen Whalen, Johnstown; and Jim (Bev) Black, who was like a son to Helen.
Helen was the owner/operator of McCulley Farms & Busing providing transportation services to the Harmony Schools for more than 25 years. She thoroughly enjoyed her daily bus runs with the students for many years.
Helen was a member of East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family.
Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church, Westover, with the Rev. Adam T. Dotts officiating. Interment will be at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to East-Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church Women's Group or Harmony High School Music Boosters for their Spring Musical Production at 5239 Ridge Rd., Westover, PA 16692.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019