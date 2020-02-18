|
HOCKESSIN, Del. - Helen L. Plummer, 99, formerly of Clearfield , died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Regal Heights Nursing Home in Hockessin, Delaware.
Helen was born on July 24, 1920 in LeContes Mills - it was the year women got the right to vote and she had an interest in politics her whole life.
She was a member of St. Frances Catholic Church where she served as a Hospitality Minister, Eucharistic Minister and on the Care and Concern and Bereavement committees. She was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society and a lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She worked at the Clearfield Diner as a pastry chef, where she met her husband Bill Plummer. She worked as the function manager of the Dimeling Hotel, and manager of the jewelry department at Ames Department Store.
Her health caused her to move to Newark, Del. with her daughter Nancy and her husband, Glen Schmiesing.
She became a member of Holy Family Church for the five years she stayed there. Her declining health moved her to Regal Heights Nursing Home in Hockessin, Del. where she was voted resident of the month for January 2020.
Mrs. Plummer is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Plummer of Newark, Del., and Donna Plummer of Harrisburg.
In addition to her parents, Lilly Royer Bamat and Ernest Bamat, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Plummer, to whom she was married for 44 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Frenchville.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Friday, Feb. 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
At the funeral home on Friday, a Christian Vigil Service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and the Rosary will be said at 5:45 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020