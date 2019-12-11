|
LAJOSE - Helen M. Mulhollen, 92, of La Jose, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at home.
Born Sept. 19, 1927, in Cherry Tree, she was the daughter of Alden Sr. and Alberta (Yingling) Beck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Violet Beck; her first husband, Matthew C. Young, who died in 1956; her second husband, Charles A. Mulhollen, who died in 1996; a granddaughter, Autumn Rae Mulhollen; brothers, Chester and Carl Beck; and sisters, Marjorie Hull, Elizabeth Knight, Regina Westover and Alta Mae Brandt.
She is survived by children, Larry (Dianne) Young, Dennis (Kathy) Young, and Donna Mulhollen, all of La Jose; grandchildren, Laurie Spencer and Gregg Young, Erika Fisher, Jennifer and Christopher Young, Justin, Janelle and Lindsay Mulhollen; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Ruth McCune and Gladys Mitchell, both of Clearfield, James W. Beck, La Jose, Norma Davis, Dolores Pry and Alden W. Beck Jr., all of Cherry Tree.
Helen was a faithful member of Calvary Evangelical Church and a life member of Harmony Grange. She loved working outdoors and could be found in her gardens most days. Her greatest joy was found in her family, and spending time with children and grandchildren was her priority.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria and from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 until time of service at 11 a.m. with Ron Westover, lay pastor officiating.
Committal will be held at East Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019