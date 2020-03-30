|
|
GRASSFLAT - Helen Ruth Matsko, 94, formerly of Grassflat, died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She resided at Windy Hill in Philipsburg.
Helen was born on Oct. 25, 1925.
She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Petro. She was the last of her family generation.
On Nov. 25, 1950, she married John G. Matsko, Sr. who preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 1970.
Helen is survived by her eight children, Veronica Samansky and her husband Frank of Bellefonte, John G. Matsko, Jr. of Dubois, Andrew Matsko of Pottsville, Aggie Nelson and her husband Larry of Grassflat, Audrey Matsko of Morrisdale, Lawrence Matsko and his companion Debra of Julian, Martha Colyer and her husband Robert of Philipsburg and Linda Matsko of Indio, Calif. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Helen was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grassflat.
Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. for immediate family only. A memorial mass will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020