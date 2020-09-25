RAMEY - Helen S. Rerko, 80, of Ramey, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at her home, under the care of Hospice.
Born on Feb. 18, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anastasia (Gudzon) Wasilko.
She graduated in 1958 from Osceola Mills High School. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was very involved with the PTA when her children were in school. She was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts, and she was part of the organizing committee for her class reunions. Helen loved to read, build puzzles, watching the Family Feud, chatting with her friends on the phone, and having a house full of people.
On Dec. 26, 1959 she married John P. Rerko in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey. He preceded her in death in 2008.
She is survived by six children, Robert A. (Lori) Rerko of Warriors Mark, Michael L. Rerko, and his companion Deborah Thompson of Morgan Run, Thomas W. Rerko, and his companion Tammy McCoy, of Ramey, Teresa M. (Mike) Cyphert of Clarion, Mary Ann (Steve) Tocimak of Smithmill, Stacey S. Rundle of Endicott, NY; eight grandchildren, David (Cassandra) Rerko, Daniel Rerko, and his fiancée Emily Christman, Bridgett Rerko, Kyle (Alli) Cyphert, Nicholas Cyphert, Katie Tocimak, Sarah Tocimak, and Andrew Rundle; one sister, Margaret Bagrosky; and two brothers, John Wasilko and George (Donna) Wasilko.
She is also survived by one great-grandson, Henry Cyphert, numerous nieces and nephews, and family friend, Rick Kistler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Mackiewiecz and Mary Temo; and one brotherpart, Michael Wasilko.
Friends will be received Sunday from 3-8 p.m. and Monday from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Zab Amar officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
