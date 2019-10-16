Home

Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
106 W Sycamore St
Snow Shoe, PA 16874
(814) 387-6000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church
Karthaus, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church
Karthaus, PA
Helen T. Paul Obituary
KARTHAUS - Helen T. Paul, 90, of Karthaus, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home in Clearfield.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.

Burial will be at Keewaydin Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
