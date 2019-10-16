|
|
KARTHAUS - Helen T. Paul, 90, of Karthaus, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home in Clearfield.
Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.
Burial will be at Keewaydin Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019