HYDE - Helen V. (Williams) Oswalt, 50, of Hyde, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the Hyde Fire Hall at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Laurie Greenfield officiating.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. to funeral time at the fire hall. Following the funeral service there will be a time of refreshments and fellowship.
The Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019