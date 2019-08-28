Home

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hyde Fire Hall
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Hyde Fire Hall
Helen V. (Williams) Oswalt

Helen V. (Williams) Oswalt Obituary
HYDE - Helen V. (Williams) Oswalt, 50, of Hyde, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the Hyde Fire Hall at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Laurie Greenfield officiating.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. to funeral time at the fire hall. Following the funeral service there will be a time of refreshments and fellowship.

The Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
