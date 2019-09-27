|
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Henry S. Johnson, 91, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and formerly of Phoenix, Arizona and Philipsburg, died Sept. 18, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Henry was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Michael and Anna Johnson.
He was a 1945 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. Following high school, he served with the Army Air Corps during World War II.
Henry was married to the former Elizabeth L. Marchello for 59 years. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2017.
Henry was employed as an agent for Metropolitan Life for many years in Phoenix.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Stephen Wysocki; grandchildren, Emily Wysocki, Dr. Bethany Wysocki, and Dr. Matthew Wysocki and his wife, Cathy.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg. Online condolences may be submitted at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019