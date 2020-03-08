|
MORRISDALE - Hershel Lynn Hubler, 84, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born Aug. 18, 1935 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late Leonard, Sr. and Marie Bryant Hubler Josephson.
He wed Marian Price Hubler, who preceded him in death on May 8, 1990.
Surviving are his children, Paula Hubler of Treasure Lake, Patrick Hubler and wife Lori of Philipsburg, Christopher Hubler and wife Terri of Morrisdale; five grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor and Travis Gummo; his siblings, Jesse Wooster of Philipsburg, Robert Hubler and wife Sandra of Morrisdale, Leonard Hubler, Jr. of Clearfield; and his half-sister, Shirley Mae Coudriet of Hyde.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded by his sister, Jean Andrews.
Mr. Hubler was a member of the Morrisdale United Methodist Church, Morrisdale. He had worked for the former Penn Coal, Wallaceton, for many years and retired from HRI, State College, also for many years. He loved gardening, fishing, and going to go-cart racing.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roger Green officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Allport Cemetery, Allport.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Hershel L. Hubler, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020