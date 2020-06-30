Hesterbell Smith, 100, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Hester was born Nov. 30, 1919 in Croft, the daughter of Howard and Sarah Ellen (Bain) Irvin.
She was a homemaker and held various other part time jobs including driving school bus and working in the cafeteria at Clearfield High School.
She taught herself to play the piano, enjoyed singing in church choirs and was a great interior designer. She was an adventurous person, independent and feisty.
Hester was a Christian by faith.
Hester is survived by her five children, Richard P. Smith and his wife Bertha of Clearfield, Daniel L. Smith of South Carolina, Carol (Smith) Walker and her husband James of Bigler, Joyce (Smith) Rodkey and her husband John David of Clearfield and Janice (Irvin) Dixon of Pleasant Valley; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Lois Plubell of LeContes Mills; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul G. Smith, who passed away July 26, 2002, and whom she married March 22, 1942; a brother and sister, both in
infancy; a brother, Homer Irvin; an infant granddaughter; and a son-in-law, Boyd Dixon.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Gillingham Cemetery with Pastor Brenda L. Libreatori officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice; or the Clearfield Alliance Christian Academy, 45 Alliance Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
