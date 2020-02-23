Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
HILDA C. (KLINE) SHIVELY


1922 - 2020
HILDA C. (KLINE) SHIVELY Obituary
DUBOIS - Hilda C. Shively, 97, of DuBois, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at her home.

Born on Aug. 26, 1922, in Newtown, she was the daughter of the late Ai W. and Ruth C. (Barnett) Kline.

In January of 1946, she married Ralph J. Shively. He preceded her in death in March of 1994.

Hilda was a graduate of the DuBois Business College. She retired from Penn Traffic Company after many years of service.

Hilda was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she had served as church council secretary and church treasurer. She enjoyed traveling and most of all, she loved spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Sue Ann Blakeslee of DuBois, Dryna S. West and her husband Richard of Marshall, N.C., and Eugene R. Shively and his wife Linda of Stanhope, N.J., two brothers, Emery Kline of DuBois and W. Ashley Kline and his wife Bonnie of Philipsburg; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Hilda was preceded in death by five brothers, Norman, Ernest, Emerson, Thomas and Clifford Kline; and one sister, Idabelle Kirkwood.

There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.

A public memorial service will be announced at a future date.

Burial will be at Lakelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
