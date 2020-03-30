Home

HOMER JAMES KYLER


1933 - 2020
HOMER JAMES KYLER Obituary
LOUDON, Tenn. - Homer James Kyler, 86, of Tellico Village Community in Loudon, Tenn., passed away March 18, 2020.

He was born May 20, 1933 in Goshen, Clearfield County.

He was married to the former Barbara Wilson, who survives in Tennessee.

For more information or to leave condolences, visit www.clickfuneralhome.com.

The Click Funeral Home & Cremations, Tellico Village Chapel, 145 Chota Center, Loudon, Tenn. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
