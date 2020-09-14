1/1
HOPE LYNN WINGARD
1964 - 2020

CURWENSVILLE - Hope Lynn Wingard, 56, of Curwensville, went to be with the Lord after she passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

She was born in Nassawadox, Va. on March 7, 1964, a daughter of James Monroe III and Dixie (Smith) Chambers of Cape May Court House, N.J.

Hope enjoyed cooking, baking, feeding others and watching movies.

She was the mother of three daughters Jacqueline Anderson (Dustin) of Grampian, Victoria Schurr (Travis) of Curwensville and Ashley Wingard of Frenchville; the grandmother of five grandchildren, Lauryn and Sadie Anderson, Bryce Barnes and Reagan and Ella Schurr; the sister of Faith Marsh, James Chambers (Sue), and Robert Chambers (Jan); and an aunt of David Atkinson, Jonathan Chambers and Christina Chambers.

Hope was welcomed at the gates of heaven by her grandmother Lola Smith.

She never liked being the center of attention and honoring her wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
