|
|
Howard C. McNeel, Jr., 92, of Clearfield, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Family Hospice Impatient Center in Pittsburgh.
Born on Jan. 13, 1928 in Irvona, he was the son of the late Howard C. McNeel, Sr. and Lois (Stephens) McNeel.
On Jan. 19, 1949 he married Beatrice Ann (Williams) McNeel who preceded him in death.
Howard was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Clearfield.
He was a WWII army veteran, a member of VFW Post 0945, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a lifetime member of the Anderson Creek Sportsman Club. He retired as a butcher by trade and also worked in the coal industry.
Howard is survived by three sons, Howard C. McNeel III, Gary L. McNeel and his companion Donna Rosenberger, and David A. McNeel and his wife Violet Sample; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Robert McNeel, and Victor McNeel and wife Mildred (Laudes) McNeel; one sister, Janice McCracken and her husband Robert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; one sister, Dorothy and her husband William Smith; one brother, George McNeel and his wife Virginia (Stamm); sister-in-law, Ida Joyce (Osselburn) McNeel; and daughter-in-law, April (Tyler) McNeel.
There will be no public visitation.
Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020