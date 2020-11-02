1/
HOWARD C. MCNEEL III
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard C. McNeel III, 70, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1950 in Clearfield, the son of the late Howard C. McNeel Jr. and Beatrice (Williams) McNeel.

Howard was a Vietnam Air Force Veteran, a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church, life member of the NRA, and longtime member of the Anderson Creek Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed shooting, spending time with his dog Babe and was an avid car enthusiast.

On Aug. 5, 2006, Howard married the love of his life, April (Tyler) McNeel at the Anderson Creek Sportsman Club.

Howard is survived by his two brothers, Gary L. McNeel and his companion Donna Rosenberger, and David A. McNeel and his wife, Violet Sample; nieces and nephews, Travis McNeel and his wife Ashley, Heather McNeel and her companion Thomas Kotzbauer, Morgan McDermott, Dustin McNeel and his wife Amanda, Kyle McNeel and his companion Crystal Groll; great-nieces and nephews, Lacey Dodd, Tabitha Branthoover, Harper McNeel, Molly McDermott, Nick McDermott, Nathan McDermott, Riley McNeel, Ian McNeel; and one great-great nephew, Easton Dodd.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife.

A memorial services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Goldenberg officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the member of the Clearfield Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved