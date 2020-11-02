Howard C. McNeel III, 70, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1950 in Clearfield, the son of the late Howard C. McNeel Jr. and Beatrice (Williams) McNeel.
Howard was a Vietnam Air Force Veteran, a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church, life member of the NRA, and longtime member of the Anderson Creek Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed shooting, spending time with his dog Babe and was an avid car enthusiast.
On Aug. 5, 2006, Howard married the love of his life, April (Tyler) McNeel at the Anderson Creek Sportsman Club.
Howard is survived by his two brothers, Gary L. McNeel and his companion Donna Rosenberger, and David A. McNeel and his wife, Violet Sample; nieces and nephews, Travis McNeel and his wife Ashley, Heather McNeel and her companion Thomas Kotzbauer, Morgan McDermott, Dustin McNeel and his wife Amanda, Kyle McNeel and his companion Crystal Groll; great-nieces and nephews, Lacey Dodd, Tabitha Branthoover, Harper McNeel, Molly McDermott, Nick McDermott, Nathan McDermott, Riley McNeel, Ian McNeel; and one great-great nephew, Easton Dodd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife.
A memorial services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Goldenberg officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the member of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
