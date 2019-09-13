Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
Howard James "Howdy" Shaw


1956 - 2019
Howard James "Howdy" Shaw Obituary
WEST DECATUR - Howard James "Howdy" Shaw, 63, of West Decatur, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Born Sept. 2, 1956 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Cletus and Joy (Peters) Shaw. Howdy was a carpenter and worked in construction and also worked as a lumberman.

On March 1, 1985 in Alexandria, VA, he wed the former Gail Frances Gormont, who survives, along with a son, Howard "Howie" Bone and wife Randi of NC, and a daughter, Tiffany Keltz of Johnstown; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Sage and Trinity; a sister, Debbie Haskins and husband Bill of Knox; and a brother, Cletus Shaw and wife Karen of MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Martin Shaw.

There will be no public visitation and a "Celebration of Life" Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
