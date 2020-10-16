Irene Elizabeth Smith passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 107.
She was born on May 26, 1913 in Robertsdale, the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Rabenstine) McLaughin. On July 3, 1930 she married Clark E. Smith and has lived on the family farm in Goshen Township, Clearfield, ever since.
Most friends and neighbors called her "Grammy". She enjoyed sewing and quilting, put in large gardens, canning and freezing the produce and especially loved her flower gardens.
Irene was the proud mother of 10 children: Hazel (Stan) Slater, Clara (Bill) McNeal, Frank Smith, Dorothy (Erny) Hauck, Larry (Shirley) Smith, Clyde (Martha) Smith, Ruth (Russ) Bechtel, Lora (Bill) Layton, Gene (Lois) Smith and Rosemary (Jim) Smith. She is survived by eight of her children, 20 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, and a brother, Melvin McLaughin and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Dorothy and Frank and eight siblings: William Nile, James Leroy, Alton, Victor, Wilton Harold and Charles Jr. McLaughlin, Eva Bailor and Loretta Kurten.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial contributions to be made to the Goshen United Methodist Church or Clearfield County Historical Society.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. are entrusted with funeral arrangements.
