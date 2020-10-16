1/1
Irene Elizabeth (McLaughin) Smith
Irene Elizabeth Smith passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 107.

She was born on May 26, 1913 in Robertsdale, the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Rabenstine) McLaughin. On July 3, 1930 she married Clark E. Smith and has lived on the family farm in Goshen Township, Clearfield, ever since.

Most friends and neighbors called her "Grammy". She enjoyed sewing and quilting, put in large gardens, canning and freezing the produce and especially loved her flower gardens.

Irene was the proud mother of 10 children: Hazel (Stan) Slater, Clara (Bill) McNeal, Frank Smith, Dorothy (Erny) Hauck, Larry (Shirley) Smith, Clyde (Martha) Smith, Ruth (Russ) Bechtel, Lora (Bill) Layton, Gene (Lois) Smith and Rosemary (Jim) Smith. She is survived by eight of her children, 20 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, and a brother, Melvin McLaughin and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two children, Dorothy and Frank and eight siblings: William Nile, James Leroy, Alton, Victor, Wilton Harold and Charles Jr. McLaughlin, Eva Bailor and Loretta Kurten.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

The family suggest memorial contributions to be made to the Goshen United Methodist Church or Clearfield County Historical Society.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. are entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
