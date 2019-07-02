CHESTER HILL - Irene Faye Harrington, 96, of Chester Hill, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home.



Born Sept. 15, 1922 at Philipsburg Hospital, she was a daughter to Joseph and Verna (Phillips) Pinto.



Irene was a graduate of Osceola Mills High School and Lock Haven University. She was a teacher for 28 years and retired from the Philipsburg Osceola School District. Irene was a member of the New Life Center, Philipsburg, where she was a Sunday school teacher, KYB teacher, choir member and member of the Missionettes. She was also a member of PSEA.



On June 8, 1947 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, she married Joshua G. Harrington, who passed away Jan. 28, 2013.



Irene is survived by two daughters, Barbara Harrington of Philipsburg and Renee Beck and her husband Tucker of Philipsburg; two sons, Craig Harrington of Martinsburg, W. Va., and Douglas Harrington and his wife Peggy of Morrisdale; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Pinto Jr.; and two sisters, Lenora Seacat and Ella Mae Hughes.



A funeral service will be held at the New Life Center, 111 S. 2nd St., Philipsburg, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor John T. Dill officiating.



Irene will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.



Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Friday, July 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the New Life Center, and on Saturday, July 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the New Life Center, c/o Mission Work, P.O. Box 57, Philipsburg, PA 16866.



Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Published in The Progress from July 2 to July 3, 2019