1/1
Irvin W. Coudriet
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irvin W. Coudriet, 90, of Clearfield, passed away Sept. 3, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1929 in Clearfield, the son of the late Ellis and Lisle (Shaw) Coudriet. On Feb. 2, 1951 he married Janet (Daub) Coudriet, she survives.

Irvin worked for the former City Auto Sales, Pennsylvania Electric Company and retired from G.P.U.

He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Clearfield Masonic Lodge 314. His hobbies included: cars, NASCAR and Penn State Football.

Irvin is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Janet (Daub) Coudriet and his two sons: Bill L. Coudriet and his wife Betty of Indiana, PA and Jerry L. Coudriet and his companion Peggy Deible of Clearfield; two grandchildren: Shawna Rothrock and her husband Andy of Clearfield and Jessica Linden and her husband Kyle of Beavercreek, OH; five great grandchildren: Trevor, Lydia, Abby, Charlotte and Brooke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Raymond, Harold, Bruce Coudriet and a sister, Verna Hugney.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to West Side United Methodist Church.

Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved