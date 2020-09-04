Irvin W. Coudriet, 90, of Clearfield, passed away Sept. 3, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1929 in Clearfield, the son of the late Ellis and Lisle (Shaw) Coudriet. On Feb. 2, 1951 he married Janet (Daub) Coudriet, she survives.
Irvin worked for the former City Auto Sales, Pennsylvania Electric Company and retired from G.P.U.
He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Clearfield Masonic Lodge 314. His hobbies included: cars, NASCAR and Penn State Football.
Irvin is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Janet (Daub) Coudriet and his two sons: Bill L. Coudriet and his wife Betty of Indiana, PA and Jerry L. Coudriet and his companion Peggy Deible of Clearfield; two grandchildren: Shawna Rothrock and her husband Andy of Clearfield and Jessica Linden and her husband Kyle of Beavercreek, OH; five great grandchildren: Trevor, Lydia, Abby, Charlotte and Brooke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Raymond, Harold, Bruce Coudriet and a sister, Verna Hugney.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to West Side United Methodist Church.
