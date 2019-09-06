|
|
SAXTON - Isabella Elaine Matea, 94, of Saxton and formerly of Houtzdale, died Sept 4., 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Emma (Flango) Youhon, was born at Houtzdale on March 13, 1925.
She graduated from Woodward High School, Houtzdale.
On May 6, 1944, she married Thomas Paul Matea at St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church by the Rev. Fr. Joseph Seyboldt. Plans were being made by family for a Golden Anniversary celebration, but the Lord called Tom to his heavenly home eight months before the date.
Isabella is survived by her granddaughters, Eva Sichko and Becky Matea; and three great-grandchildren, Celeste Snyder, Hunter Cassatt, and Gabriel Sichko. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Ann Stasik, Gloria Patrick, and Kathleen Kruis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Paul; her son, Thomas John; an infant son; and daughter, Debbie Marie. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Wallace, Joseph, and James Youhon; and a sister, Mary.
Over the years Isabella worked at Anita's Restaurant, Houtzdale, wrote weekly column of local news for Tyrone Daily Herald newspaper, General Cigar Factory, Philipsburg, PA, for several years at a local deli.
Isabella enjoyed doing volunteer work until 2005 when for health reasons, her dear son took her to live with him and family in Saxton.
Throughout the years she remained active in Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Saint Victoria 646, Houtzdale where she was a member for more than 55 years; Rosary Altar Society, Christ the King; Christian Women's Club; Houtzdale Fire Ladies Auxiliary; Moshannon Valley Knight Booster Club Ladies Auxiliary; Sanborn Grange 2016; Ladies Auxiliary of Houtzdale American Legion 591; Discussion Club - prayer group- started by the Rev. Fr. L. Kuziora
At all times her great loves were her husband, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, relatives, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1416 Dudley Rd., Dudley with the Rev. Fr. Marion Msigalo officiating.
Friends and family may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass.
Burial will be held privately at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Isabella to the Immaculate Conception Church Dudley or Christ the King Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Akers Funeral Chapel, 715 Church St., Saxton.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019