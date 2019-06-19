ISAIAH J. PENTZ



GRAMPIAN - Isaiah John Pentz, 7, of Grampian, smiled for the first time, taking his first steps as he ran into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



He was born on Aug. 17, 2011 and became part of the Pentz family in June of 2013 and legally on Feb. 5, 2016.



He is dearly loved by his younger brothers, Caleb and Josiah; his older brother Jake; his niece, Olivia Grace; and the best sister ever, Cheyenne.



Douglas and Maureen Pentz were blessed to be his Dad and Mom.



We all miss him, but we can't wait to see him again in Heaven with his perfect little body. Jesus said: "Let the Little Children come to me… for of such is the kingdom of God… whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it".



He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Goodrow; and her husband Ward of Woodland as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins along with his precious friends at McGuire Memorial and his church family of Zion Baptist.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harry Hull Jr.; and his paternal grandparents, Edward C. and Alma W. Pentz.



Funeral Services for Isaiah will be held at the Zion Baptist Church in Ansonville with the Rev. Richard Engle officiating.



Interment will be at the Pentz Family Cemetery, Grampian.



Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday June 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. when the procession will depart for the church.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from June 19 to June 20, 2019