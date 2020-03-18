|
NEW WILMINGTON - Jack A. Poole, 83, of New Wilmington, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1936 in Clearfield, a son of the late Albert and Almeda (Helsel) Poole.
Jack graduated from Penn State University in 1958 and then worked for the Pennsylvania Electric Company, where he later became Vice President.
He loved cars and was a member of the North American MGA Register.
He is survived by his wife, Vonda (Rowles) Poole, whom he wed Jan. 24, 1994; a sister, Nancy Poole of Potomac, MD; step son, Mark Morgan and wife Shirley of Clearfield; five step grandchildren, Courtney Morgan, Candice Malloy and husband Lucas of Clearfield, Taylor Aguilar of Loxahatchee, FL, Jonathan Aguilar of Loxahatchee, FL, and Madsion Aguilar of Loxahatchee, FL; and a step great-grandson, Brantley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Al Bumanis; and stepdaughter, Tori (Morgan) Aguilar.
Honoring Mr. Poole's wishes, services will be private. Interment will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020