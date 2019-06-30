Services Beezer-Heath Funeral Home 719 E. Spruce St. Philipsburg , PA 16866 (814) 342-4310 Resources More Obituaries for Jack Foster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack J. Foster

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email PHILIPSBURG - Jack J. Foster, 95, the last of his generation, was highly regarded by all who knew him as a man who loved his family, his God, and his country.



On June 30, 2019, he passed away peacefully at Mount Nittany Medical Center, in the company of his family, Mary, his wife of 70 years; daughters, Shirley Donovan (Douglas), Karen Blackburn and Mary Ann Conkey (John).



As a family man, Jack cherished his grandchildren, Matthew Donovan (Sarah), Kari Anne Donovan, Ashley Simmons (Ryan), Alexis Blackburn, Alan Jeffrey Blackburn, Andrew Conkey (Colleen), Michael Conkey, and Christopher Conkey (Gabrielle); and four great-grandchildren, Xavier and Elizabeth Donovan, Rylan Simmons and Holden Conkey.



Jack was born on April 2, 1924, in Wallaceton, the son of Albert and Esther (Woomer) Foster, who preceded him in death; as well as his siblings, Pauline Densham (Robert), William (Elizabeth), Charles, Beverly Dixon (Roy), Jenny Fermenti (James), Patrick and Sally Butler (Herschel); and his son-in-law, Jeffrey Alan Blackburn.



Growing up during the Depression, Jack left home at 16 to work in the CCC camps to make money for his family and the following year he traveled with his father to Baltimore to work in the shipyards before being drafted into the U.S. Army.



After basic training at Camp Wheeler, Jack went to the Aleutian Islands joining the 7th Division at Kiska. He engaged in brief maneuvers in Hawaii and then shipped out to the Marshall Islands and then on to the Philippines where the fighting was fierce and the causalities many. But the worse was to come in Okinawa where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. Jack was honorably discharged in 1946 with the following medals: Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Asiatic Pacific Campaign, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct, and Sharpshooter Expert. Throughout his life Jack made every attempt to educate others about service to our country and honoring those who serve.



On June 18, 1949, Jack married the love of his life, Mary Minarich. To support his family Jack worked at Bigler brickyard, Piper Aircraft, Peerless and J.J. Powell as a truck driver. He was highly esteemed for his work ethic in all jobs that he did. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, going several times to Georgia, California and Hawaii. Laughter filled the Foster home and family and friends shared good stories and created new memories.



Jack was a valued member of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Church in Philipsburg, where he served as council member for many years and was chief cook at the annual BBQ.



He was a life-long member of the Lincoln Slovak Club and enjoyed helping with their community events. Jack was also a life member of the VFW Post 3450, and the Military Order of the Cooties PT 68 in Philipsburg.



He played baseball with several different local teams and was a natural pitcher, which he later parlayed into his success at horseshoes. His many trophies prove his continuing throwing abilities, to the chagrin of others, as he could always call a ringer.



We thank everyone who has surrounded his family with loving care and prayers. We are grateful, too, for the comfort and kind respect of his physicians, nurses, aides and for Hospice.



On Monday, July 1, 2019, the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Panikhida at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services officiated by the V. Rev. Michael Simerick will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m., with military honors accorded by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard at the church cemetery.



Lunch will follow at the church hall. All are warmly invited to share in celebrating Jack's life.



In lieu of flowers, kindly send contributions in Jack's memory to the Perpetual Care Fund at the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, 420 Laura St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.



