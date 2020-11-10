1/1
JACK L. WOODS SR.
1927 - 2020
WEST DECATUR - Jack L. Woods, Sr., 93, of West Decatur, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born on Oct. 2, 1927 in West Decatur, he was the son of the late Calvin and Martha (Wisor) Woods.

He married Lena (Albright) Woods on Sept. 13, 1948; she survives at home.

He was a member of the Ohio United Methodist Church in Osceola Mills.

Jack was retired from Piper Aircraft as a riveter and he had worked for Fullington Bus Company and drove bus for Moshannon Valley Schools.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Richner; two sisters, Dot Straw and Betty Roberts; and one brother, Elsworth Woods.

Along with his wife he is survived by three daughters, Carol Temlpleton and her husband Walter of West Decatur, Patty Scanish and her husband Richard of Penfield, and Joan Spicer of State College; two sons, Jack L. Woods, Jr. and his wife Karen of West Decatur, and Terry Woods and his companion Kathy of Reading; one sister, Ima Jean Visnofsky of Clearfield; two brothers, Burton Woods of West Decatur, and Richard Woods and his wife Patty of Bellefonte; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio United Methodist Church, 2578 Ashland Rd., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
