Jacqueline Avril "Jackie" (Davies) McGarry
OLANTA - Jacqueline Avril "Jackie" McGarry, 79, of Olanta, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Hillsdale.

Born Sept. 26, 1940 in Kent, England, she was the daughter of John W. and Dorothy Vera (Coles) Davies. Mrs. McGarry had worked in the Dietary Department of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville for 10 years.

She was a member of the Curwensville First Baptist Church, the Curwensville L.O.O.M. Family Center #268 and the Curwensville W.O.T.M. Chapter #692.

On April 13, 1988 in the Curwensville First Baptist Church, she wed Drew C. McGarry, who survives along with two children, Patrick Gaul and wife Nicole of Curwensville and Sandi Wilke and husband Jerry of Orillia, Ontario, Canada; two stepchildren, Michelle McGarry and Dawn McGarry, both of Wisconsin and Lynn McGee of Curwensville.

Also surviving are five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren, as well as three stepsisters, Marlene, Karen, and Pam.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Anthony.

Services for Jackie McGarry will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday July14, 2020 at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. Masks must be worn at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made to: Alzheimer's Association - Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite #200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
