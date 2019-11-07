|
|
CURWENSVILLE - Jacquelyn "Jackie" J. Myers (Appleton), 69, of Curwensville died on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
She was born in August 1950 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Gertrude Myers and the late Ivan L. Myers. She was formerly married to the late John M. Appleton.
Jackie was a graduate of Clearfield High School in the class of 1968. Early in her career she worked at Center County Film lab. That job was part of what had sparked her love as a hobby photographer, as her father Ivan held the same interest. As gardener, nature lover and photographer, Jackie's favorite retreat was Pennsylvania's Hyner View State Park. She worked for years at the Curwensville library also serving on the book mobile. Late in 2003, due to illness, she had retired from Clearfield Powdered Metals.
She is survived by two children, Jay Miles Appleton and Mary Elizabeth Appleton; a grandson, Braedyn Maverick McCahan; sister, Donna Moore; her children and grandchildren; sister, Jill Flynn and Joan (Tubbs) Myers; her children and extended family.
She was preceded in death by a sister, her mother and father, and by her oldest son, John Shannon Appleton. Also by her former husband, mother-in-law and nephew, Daniel Appleton.
In lieu of a service or visitation at this time, the family recommends memorial contributions or volunteer time in her honor for the and/or PA State Parks.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.pasimplecremation.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019