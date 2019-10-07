|
James A. Aveni, 87, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 with his daughter by his side at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1931 in Clearfield, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Marino) Aveni.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6, and served as a past president of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, Clearfield.
James served in the U.S. Army Band in Okinawa Japan where he played the clarinet. He also played bass in the Mitchell Brothers Band in Clearfield and surrounding area. He was also a accomplished saxophone player.
James worked at numerous jobs in his early days including Curtis Wright, and then as a surveyor-inspector for the state Dept. of Transportation until his retirement.
James enjoyed traveling and in 1986 with his mother (Jennie) and friends toured Europe and met with relatives in Italy. Cooking, gardening and wine making were favorite past times that he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends. James was always willing to help others in need and was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Aveni Harford and fiancee Quay Taylor of Clearfield; six grandchildren, Kristin Petrosky and husband Dave of West Decatur, Joseph J. Aveni and wife Mackenzie of Clearfield, Frank Aveni of Fort Smith Arkansas, Emily Aveni of Washington, D.C., Ashley Harford of Clearfield, and Jessica Komonczi and husband Mike of Curwensville; seven great-grandchildren, Micah, Joshua, Walter, Maxwell, Sydney, Cooper and Ava; numerous cousins; and dear friend and cousin Thomas Sorbera and wife Monica.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Shirley A Capatch; his second wife, Joan A Lanich; and his son, Joseph J. Aveni.
Mass of Christian Burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9-9:30 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019