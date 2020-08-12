1/
JAMES A. NADDEO ESQ.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Naddeo, Esq., age 77, of Clearfield, died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.

Friends will be received for a public visitation on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club, 1125 Country Club Rd., Clearfield.

A public vigil service will be held at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 5 p.m. with the remainder of visitation to follow.

A more complete obituary will be published later.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved