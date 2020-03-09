Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
JAMES A. WALKER


1932 - 2020
James A. Walker, 87, of Clearfield, passed away early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at Knickerbocker Villa in Clearfield.

Born Dec. 23, 1932 at Clearfield Hospital, he was the son of James and Gertrude (Shultz) Walker.

Mr. Walker retired as the supervisor at the Penelec Generating Station in Shawville after 31 years of service.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Frenchville VFW Post 8386.

He also was a member of Eagles Ridge Golf Club and a former member of the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club, and coached the Harbison-Walker Little League team for eight seasons.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary McHenry; two sons, Crain A. Walker and wife Holly of Clearfield and their daughter Brittni Walker, and Curtis H. Walker; as well as five step children, eight step grandchildren and a step great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis (Lawhead) Walker.

Funeral Services for James Walker will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Galen "Bud" Baughman officiating.

Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.

A gathering will be held for family and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.

The family suggests contributions be made to either AsceraCare Hospice, 1015 Logan Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602; the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or the Nathaniel Yingling Cancer Center, 815 Doctors Dr., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
