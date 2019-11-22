|
SHILOH - James B. Welker, 80, of Shiloh died on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was born on July 14, 1939 in Shiloh, a son of the late Blair Welker and Alice 'Jean' (Mulhollan) Welker Williams.
Mr. Welker worked as a coal miner all of his life. In 1980, he and his brother, Ernest, founded the J and E Welker Coal Company. James enjoyed fishing for small mouth bass and running a trap line and was a very active member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Bernice (Maines) Welker; four children, Laurie Fletcher and husband Paul, John Welker and wife Tracey, Teresa Welker, and Justin Welker and wife Amy, all of Shiloh; six grandchildren, Josh and Garrett Maines, Ashley Welker, Veronica Aughenbaugh, Abigail Welker, and Dominick Welker; two great-grandchildren, Wesley Maines and Hailey Feather; a brother, Ernest Welker of Shiloh; three step brothers and one step sister.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Glenn Williams; a grandson, Blair Peterson Welker; and a sister, Cheryl Maines.
A memorial service will be held at the Shiloh United Methodist Church on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a meal to follow.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, Box 46, Bigler, PA 16825.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019