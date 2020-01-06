|
DRIFTING -James C. Folmar, 80, of Drifting, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
He was born on July 18, 1939 in Philipsburg.
He was the son of the late Eugene and Margaret (Plubel) Folmar of Frenchville.
He attended the one room schoolhouse in Keewaydin and was a member of the St. Francis High School Class of 1956.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army Reserves and United States Air Force.
Jim was a professional long distance truck driver for more than 50 years and had traveled more than 4 million miles during his career in the lower 48 states and Canada. He was a member of The International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
He is survived by his wife, Doris (DeBoer) Folmar, whom he wed on Feb. 13, 1988; sons, John (Sara) Folmar of Morrisdale, Wayne (Jen) Folmar of Drifting and Denise (Dennis) Strickland of Sturgis, Mich. He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Platano of Ashtabula, Ohio and Karen (Frank) Anderson of Hilton Head, S.C.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Helen C. (Franek) Folmar; sisters, Bonita Shephard and Sandy (Kay) Matthews; and brother, Allen J. Folmar.
Jim was a life long member of St. Severin Catholic Church in Drifting.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Severin Catholic Church in Drifting, with the Rev. Fr. David A. Perry, Jr. as celebrant. Interment will be at St. Severin Catholic Cemetery with military honors accorded at the graveside by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Jim's name to Young People Who Care, Inc., PO Box 129, Frenchville, PA 16836.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020