James C. "Tug" Holochwost


1945 - 2019
James C. "Tug" Holochwost Obituary
James C. 'Tug' Holochwost, 74, of Clearfield died on Aug. 12, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 26, 1945 in Albany, N.Y., a son of the late Vincent and Rita (Kilroy) Holochwost.

Tug worked in construction, most recently as a welder for an area power plant. He absolutely loved to ride his motorcycle. He also enjoyed boating and seeing lighthouses.

He was a veteran of the United States Armed Services.

He is survived by two children, Cody Holochwost and wife Cortney of Clearfield, and Lacey Holochwost of Bigler; and a granddaughter, Arienna Blasko.

Per Tug's wishes, there will be no public services held at this time.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
