James C. 'Tug' Holochwost, 74, of Clearfield died on Aug. 12, 2019 at his home.
He was born on June 26, 1945 in Albany, N.Y., a son of the late Vincent and Rita (Kilroy) Holochwost.
Tug worked in construction, most recently as a welder for an area power plant. He absolutely loved to ride his motorcycle. He also enjoyed boating and seeing lighthouses.
He was a veteran of the United States Armed Services.
He is survived by two children, Cody Holochwost and wife Cortney of Clearfield, and Lacey Holochwost of Bigler; and a granddaughter, Arienna Blasko.
Per Tug's wishes, there will be no public services held at this time.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019