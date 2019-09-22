|
|
PHILIPSBURG - James Dale Taylor, 71, of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Danville.
Born March 22, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Jonathan Dale Taylor and Hazel C. (Holt) Taylor.
On May 29, 1970 he married Doris (Krysiak) Taylor, who survives at home.
Jim was an active member of St. Barbara's Parish in Houtzdale and an officer of the Reliance Vol. Fire Co. in Philipsburg.
He was employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad until his retirement.
Jim enjoyed volunteering at his church and the fire hall and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Julie A. Dunkle and her husband Ryan of Danville, and Janene M. Duty and her husband Dan of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, and Jonathan Dunkle of Danville, and Jimmy, Sophia and Joey Duty of Pittsburgh.
Also surviving are four sisters, Elaine Legrand and her husband Don of Bridgewater, N.J., Carol K. Richner of Gearhartville, rural Philipsburg, Fay Burge of Philipsburg, Mary Lou Goss of West Decatur; and a brother, David O. Taylor and his wife Liz of Hawk Run.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, John R. Taylor
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale with the Rev. Fr. Scott Lill as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Barbara's Cemetery, Houtzdale.
Family and friends will be received Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to St. Barbara's PNC Church, 76 Emery Ave., Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019