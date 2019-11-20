|
WALLACETON - James David Hunt Jr., 58, of Wallaceton, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a brief illness.d
Born June 13, 1961 in Philipsburg, he was the son of James David Sr. and Bertha Ann (Shepler) Hunt.
Mr. Hunt had been first employed by the former Thomas Coal Co. and was currently employed by Walmart Store 2129. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
On June 21, 1986 in Glen Richey, he wed the former Penny Emigh who survives, along with three children, Joni Rowles of Philipsburg, Chealsee Hunt and fiancée Daniel Sharpless, and Anthony Hunt and fiancée Shelby Swoope, both of Clearfield; and nine grandchildren.
Also surviving are five brothers and sisters, Barbara Ann Pounds and husband Dale, Wendy Sidelinger and husband Michael, and Terry Hunt all of DuBois, William Hunt and companion Elena of Hyde, and Lavina Prebble and husband Gerald of Sykesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services for James Hunt Jr. will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m.
Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 1435, Clearfield, PA 16830-1435; or 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833-1265.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019