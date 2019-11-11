Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
900 Brisbin St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-7422
Resources
More Obituaries for James Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Reed


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Reed Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - James E. Reed of Curwensville passed away Nov. 7, 2019 at the age of 66.

Born June 21, 1953, he was the son of John and Donna (Hauck) Reed.

He is survived by three children, James of Texas, Janet and husband Nick Buchheit of Brockport, and Michael of Schuylkill County; four siblings, Donna Jean and husband Albert Bloom of Grampian, John and wife Debbie of S.C., Ruth and husband Paul Breth of Grampian, and Kenny and wife Gail of Curwensville; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Jetta; many neices and nephews; as well as his companion, Renea (Swatsworth) Harman of Curwensville.

Jim served in the U.S. military and Naval Reserve aboard the USS Bigelow. He recevied the National Defense Service Medal. He was also a graduate of Triangle Tech.

Preceding him in death were his parents, maternal and paturnal grandparents, sister Jane and brother George Reed.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -