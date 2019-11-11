|
CURWENSVILLE - James E. Reed of Curwensville passed away Nov. 7, 2019 at the age of 66.
Born June 21, 1953, he was the son of John and Donna (Hauck) Reed.
He is survived by three children, James of Texas, Janet and husband Nick Buchheit of Brockport, and Michael of Schuylkill County; four siblings, Donna Jean and husband Albert Bloom of Grampian, John and wife Debbie of S.C., Ruth and husband Paul Breth of Grampian, and Kenny and wife Gail of Curwensville; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Jetta; many neices and nephews; as well as his companion, Renea (Swatsworth) Harman of Curwensville.
Jim served in the U.S. military and Naval Reserve aboard the USS Bigelow. He recevied the National Defense Service Medal. He was also a graduate of Triangle Tech.
Preceding him in death were his parents, maternal and paturnal grandparents, sister Jane and brother George Reed.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019