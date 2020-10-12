1/
JAMES EDWARD SMITH
1951 - 2020
GAINESVILLE, Va. - James Edward Smith, 69, of Gainesville, Va., died July 25, 2020 at 10:18 p.m. at Novant UVA Health in Haymarket, Va.

He was born June 4, 1951 in Philipsburg, a son of Edward A. Smith and Catherine McLaughlin.

He lived in Gainsville, Prince William County, Va.

He was employed by the United States Postal Service at Dulles General Mail Facility.

He was a U.S Navy Vietnam Veteran who served on the USS DAMATO DD-87. He was a member of the American Legion Post 41 of Berryville, Va.

He graduated from Glendale High School.

He is survived by two sisters, Carol Ann Patterson and Annette Smith; one niece, Tiffany Ann Patterson; and two nephews, John E. Patterson and Matthew D. Patterson; and one great nephew, Devon Patterson.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held at St. Basil Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Zab Amar officiating and Coalport VFW Post 4073 to accord honors.

Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. of Irvona is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences my be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
