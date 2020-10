GAINESVILLE, Va. - James Edward Smith, 69, of Gainesville, Va., died July 25, 2020 at 10:18 p.m. at Novant UVA Health in Haymarket, Va.He was born June 4, 1951 in Philipsburg, a son of Edward A. Smith and Catherine McLaughlin.He lived in Gainsville, Prince William County, Va.He was employed by the United States Postal Service at Dulles General Mail Facility.He was a U.S Navy Vietnam Veteran who served on the USS DAMATO DD-87. He was a member of the American Legion Post 41 of Berryville, Va.He graduated from Glendale High School.He is survived by two sisters, Carol Ann Patterson and Annette Smith; one niece, Tiffany Ann Patterson; and two nephews, John E. Patterson and Matthew D. Patterson; and one great nephew, Devon Patterson.A graveside Memorial Service will be held at St. Basil Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Zab Amar officiating and Coalport VFW Post 4073 to accord honors.Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. of Irvona is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences my be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.