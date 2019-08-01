Home

Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
James Edwin McCall


1922 - 2019
James Edwin McCall Obituary
CHESTER HILL - James Edwin McCall, 96, of Chester Hill, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Born Aug. 20, 1922 in Falls Creek, he was the son of the late James Forrest and Lila Mae (Lowers) McCall.

James was a 1940 graduate of Philipsburg High School and a 1950 graduate of Lock Haven State College, where he received a degree in education. He retired from the Philipsburg-Osceola School District.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during WWII.

James was preceded in death by his three sisters, Lila Jean Heil of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Dorothy LaRue Walker of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Thelma Cleo Thornberg of Houston, Texas.

He is survived by six nieces and nephews, Penelope Walker of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Ann Weisenfluh of Port Orange, Fla., Butch Morrison of Nevada, and Rikke Thornberg, Kristin Naylor and Leslie Kilmer, all of Houston, Texas; as well as many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

James' family would like to thank Jennifer Horton Foreman of Philipsburg for being such a faithful friend to our uncle over the years.

Honoring James' wishes, private services will be held at a date to be determined by the family.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
