|
|
HEPBURNIA - James Elliott Hand, 94, of Hepburnia, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born July 14, 1925 in Curwensville, he was the son of James Milton and Lena Mary (O'Laughlin) Hand.
Mr. Hand was retired from North American Refractories Company, was a U.S. Naval Veteran of World War II, and was a member of the Curwensville Alliance Church where he served as Elder Emeritus and had taught Sunday School.
On Oct. 14, 1946 he wed the former Anne Adniski, who preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rubi Travis; sisters, Eva Peoples and Nora McCoy; and a brother, Harold W. Hand.
Surviving are two children, Janet L. Boyd of Altoona and James E. Hand Jr. and wife Nilsa of Eagle, Idaho; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, William Hand of Clearfield; and a sister, Joyce Perry of York.
There will be no public visitation.
Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Lumber City Cemetery, Curwensville, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.
A public "Celebration of Life" service will be conducted at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either any veterans organization or Penn Highlands Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020