Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES HAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ELLIOTT HAND


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES ELLIOTT HAND Obituary
HEPBURNIA - James Elliott Hand, 94, of Hepburnia, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 14, 1925 in Curwensville, he was the son of James Milton and Lena Mary (O'Laughlin) Hand.

Mr. Hand was retired from North American Refractories Company, was a U.S. Naval Veteran of World War II, and was a member of the Curwensville Alliance Church where he served as Elder Emeritus and had taught Sunday School.

On Oct. 14, 1946 he wed the former Anne Adniski, who preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rubi Travis; sisters, Eva Peoples and Nora McCoy; and a brother, Harold W. Hand.

Surviving are two children, Janet L. Boyd of Altoona and James E. Hand Jr. and wife Nilsa of Eagle, Idaho; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, William Hand of Clearfield; and a sister, Joyce Perry of York.

There will be no public visitation.

Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Lumber City Cemetery, Curwensville, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.

A public "Celebration of Life" service will be conducted at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either any veterans organization or Penn Highlands Hospice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -