STATE COLLEGE - James Francis Malia, 87, of State College, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 21, 2020.
James was born on Jan. 26, 1932 in Ardmore, the son of James F. and F. Loretta Malia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Mickney Malia, after 13 joyful years of marriage.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan, 24, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m.. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Bellefonte.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at St. Severin Roman Catholic Church in Drifting.
Memorial contributions in Jim's name can be made to St. John's Church, 134 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte PA 16823; St. Severin Church in Drifting, c/o St. Severin Catholic Church, PO Box 159, Frenchville, PA 16836, or to Medi Home Hospice, 341 N. Science Road Suite 207, State College PA 16803.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020