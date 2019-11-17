Home

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
1938 - 2019
James Gardner Obituary
James Gardner, 81, of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Brookville.

He was born on Oct. 11, 1938 in Madera, a son of the late James and Victoria Ann (Watchie) Gardner.

Mr. Gardner worked as a truck driver for Morgan Linen Service, Rochester until his retirement. He then worked at Walmart part time.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed riding four wheelers. He loved taking care of his garden, where he had bird feeders for the hummingbirds he admired. James liked traveling to Rochester, NY and Niagara Falls, NY to visit his family. When he wasn't doing these things, you could find him enjoying a beer watching his beloved New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills.

He was a member of Teamsters Local #791, Fraternal Order of Eagles #812, Clearfield, and the Madera Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #1172.

He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Yaeger Young, and Lori Gardner; a son, James Gardner and wife Anita; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters, Genevieve Hoffman, Pat Kline and husband David, Alice Moll and husband Bruce, and Janet Haynes; and several nieces nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Padlo.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
