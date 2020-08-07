1/
James H. Falls Jr.
1926 - 2020
James H. Falls Jr., 93, of Clearfield, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1926 in Beech Creek, the son of the late James H. Falls Sr. and Mina (Martin) Falls.

He served in the United States Navy during WWII.

James worked as a signal inspector for NY Central, PRR, Penn Central and Conrail - he retired in 1986.

He was a member of Shawville United Methodist Church, Clearfield American Legion and VFW.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing and trapping.

James is survived by his three children: Barbara Jean Duck of Lamar, James H. Falls III and his wife Rebecca of Beech Creek, and Mary Ellen Falls of Beech Creek; numerous grandchildren; a brother, Russell Falls of Jersey Shore, Blanche Dodge of Texas and Alice Ferguson of Beech Creek; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alta M. (Maines) Falls; an infant son, Dennis Falls, three sisters: Ruth, Elizabeth and Edith, and a brother, Harvey Falls.

Burial will be in Blanchard Cemetery.

To send online condolences please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
