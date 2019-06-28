MAHAFFEY - James Irvin Tudor, 47, of Mahaffey, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at his residence.



Born Sept. 16, 1971 in DuBois, he was the son of James Lee and Colleen (Bedell) Tudor. Mr. Tudor had been a self-employed contractor and carpenter but currently was working as a personal caregiver.



On July 11, 1992 in Curwensville, he wed the former Shelly Hunt, who survives; along with two children, a daughter, Krysta Elizabeth Tudor of Clymer and a son, Eric James Tudor, currently serving with the United States Air Force at Ramstein AFB in Germany.



Also surviving is a granddaughter, Elise Nicole Strong; his "brother," Lee Knox; his "sister," Patty Brinkly; his brother-in-law, Earl Hunt Jr. and wife Sheree; and his mother and father-in-law, Earl "Butch" and Aggie Hunt.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services for James Tudor will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m., with the Rev. John F. White officiating.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m.



Published in The Progress from June 28 to June 29, 2019