PHILIPSBURG - James L. "Shakey" Ransdorf, 81, of Philipsburg, and formerly of Hawk Run and Renovo, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence.
James was born on Jan. 10, 1939, in Renovo, a son of the late Eugene W. and Anna Mae (Middlekoff) Ransdorf.
He was a 1958 graduate of the Renovo High School. Following high school, he served with the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961.
James started out in his working career working and operating his family's logging business. He then worked briefly in the construction business. However, he was employed in the coal mining business for most of his career. First, as a truck driver for Green Trucking, then as a drilling and dozer operator for River Hill Coal Co. and Fran Hamilton Contracting; and most recently, he drove triaxle for Confer Trucking.
James was married on Oct. 31, 1964, in Renovo, to the former Patsy C. Wykoff, who survives at home.
He is also survived by three sons, James D. Ransdorf and his wife Tina of Philipsburg, Eugene P. Ransdorf and his wife Lynde of Allport, and Michael W. Ransdorf and his wife Karen of Philipsburg; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Ransdorf and his wife Alice of Renovo, and Jeremiah Ransdorf of Washington; and numerous other extended family members.
James was preceded in death by two sisters, Janetta Bittings and an infant sister, Annetta; and two brothers, William R. and Eugene, Jr., in addition to his parents.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in James's memory to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020