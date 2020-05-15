WOODLAND - James M. Wallace Sr., 84, of Woodland, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born on May 5, 1936 in Shiloh, a son of the late Paul and Elva (English) Wallace.
Mr. Wallace was a self-employed roofer, truck driver and maintenance engineer. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic. In his spare time, Mr. Wallace enjoyed fishing, racing and hunting.
He was a member of Dale United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen Club and Wallaceton Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his three children, Ai E. Wallace and wife Karen of Safford, AZ, Lisa Lego and husband John of Osceola Mills, and Jack D. Wallace and Lisa of Munson; seven grandchildren, Kurt Wallace, McKenzie Lego, Brandon Wallace, Aaron Wallace, Laura Lego, Kayla Wallace, and Kiersten Wallace; eighteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Wallace and wife Vivian of Rockton, Russell Wallace and wife Judy of Shiloh, and Walter Wallace and wife Janet of Wallaceton; and a sister, Frances Maines of Shiloh.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Conklin) Wallace on Jan. 15, 2004; a son, James M. Wallace Jr.; a granddaughter, Renee Lynn Wallace; a great grandson, Trenton Wallace; and four brothers, Burton, Frank, Albert Ardell, and Wilbur Wallace.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 15 to May 16, 2020.