MAYTOWN - James Marlin "Jim" McNaul, 84, of Maytown, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.
Born March 1, 1936, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late James W. and Elsie R. (Bloom) McNaul.
Jim graduated from Curwensville High School in 1954. He served honorably in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957 on the USS John Hood and six more years in the Naval Reserve.
He graduated from Shippensburg State College in 1961 with a BS in business education and accounting, and obtained a Master's of Science in education from Bucknell University in 1967.
On July 15, 1961 he married his "Sweeter" Joan Fenstermacher and they shared 59 years together, beginning in Canton where they started their careers in education. Jim taught business and accounting and in 1983 he became the Director of Guidance and proudly mentored students until his retirement in 1993.
Following retirement Jim served on the Canton Area School Board for eight years. He was a member of the Canton Lions club for 42 years, serving as president and secretary. After 44 years in Canton they moved to Hummelstown, where they lived for 15 years.
Jim and Joan loved to travel, taking road trips with their boys to the beach and to many historical locations. In retirement, along with their travel buddies from the Canton area, Jim and Joan explored the world – Australia, South America, Africa, and Europe. They made a myriad of cross-country road trips that included visits to several of the beautiful national parks in the United States. They also loved to dine out and enjoyed many years as members of the Wheel Inn Club in Roaring Branch.
A sports enthusiast, Jim was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan since 1936 and an avid college football fan. He was a high school football referee and wrestling official in the Northern Tier for over 20 years. He enjoyed lifting weights and being active. He could often be seen walking around his neighborhood to keep fit or meticulously tending to his yard of which he was very fond. Above all, Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who deeply loved his family.
To cherish his memory, Jim leaves his wife, Joan McNaul; two sons, Mike McNaul, husband of Kathleen (Strozyk), Doug McNaul, husband of Lisa (Smyth); as well as three grandchildren, Megan (Sean) Obetz, Kelsey McNaul, and Mia McNaul.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia McNaul.
Funeral services for James are private and being conducted at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place at Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill, where military honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Jim can be made to the Canton Green Free Library, 38 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724; or to a charity of one's choice
.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com