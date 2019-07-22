CURWENSVILLE - James Michael Harzinski, 79, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at the Punxsutawney Hospital.



Born March 31, 1940 in Curwensville, he was the son of Chester and Mary (Puit) Harzinski. Mr. Harzinski had worked in the Tree Service for over 55 years having first worked as the general foreman for Warner Tree Service and after that worked for Asplundh Tree Service. He had also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.



He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville and was also a life member of both the Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. in Curwensville and the Curwensville L.O.O.M. # 268 and was a member of the Curwensville VFW Post #842.



On May 7, 1966 in St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, he wed the former Linda M. Warner, who survives along with three children, David Harzinski and wife Christine of Lancaster, Deborah Schaefer and husband Scott of Reinholds and Denise Rumsky and husband Joseph of Clearfield.



Also surviving are three grandchildren Derek Harzinski, Karly Rumsky and Karson Rumsky. sisters-in-law Sandra Warner and Joyce Harzinski, nieces Christine Maney and Cindy Bock and a great niece Dina LeFebvre.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Lash; and three brothers, Edward, Robert and Richard Harzinski. He was the last member of his generation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Father L. Stephen Collins as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.



Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Wednesday July 24 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., when the procession will depart for the church. The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.



The family suggests contributions be made to either the Clearfield Area High School Baseball, Softball or Basketball Booster Clubs, P.O. Box 910, Clearfield, PA 16830 or St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 22 to July 23, 2019