Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
James Q. "Jim" Gray Jr.


1948 - 2019
James Q. "Jim" Gray Jr. Obituary
MORRISDALE - James Q. "Jim" Gray Jr., 71, of RD Morrisdale, died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in the mountains of Tyrone on Aug. 3, 1948, a son of the late James Q. Sr. and Mary Jane (Hazel) Gray.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert "Abe" Gray and a sister, Beverly "Sis" (Gray) Flood.

James is survived by his wife, Barbara (Domblisky) Gray; two children, Christopher Gray and his wife Janna Gray, of Morrisdale and Jennie Gray-Seshadri and her husband, Sudharsan, of Ashburn, Virginia. He also leaves behind three granddaughters: Morgan, Sydney and Madison Gray; one grandson, Arjun Seshadri; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Baney.

An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, James was stationed in Chu Chi where he served his country honorably. He worked at Piper Aircraft as a leadman on the drills for several years.

James was an avid fisherman, carpenter, mechanic, and sports fan. He enjoyed watching football with his family; rooting for the Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was a wonderful, kind man. He brought happiness to all he met with his quick wit and dry humor. He was a giving person who was always ready to help anyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He now walks hand and hand with his mother, Mary; his father, James Gray; and his in-law parents, Dorothy and George Domblisky. They will lead him home and we will see him again someday.

A celebration of James' life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
