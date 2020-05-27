JAMES R. ENGLISH
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRISDALE - James R. English, 84, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born Oct. 7, 1935 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late Alvin C. and Elizabeth (Coble) English.

On Sept. 4, 1953, in Maryland, he married Donna J. (Baumgardner) English, who survives at home.

Also surviving are his children, James B. English and wife Candice of Morrisdale, Sandra L. Lumadue and husband Marvin of West Decatur, Debbie J. Williams and husband Rodger of Morrisdale; 11 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; his sister, Janet D. Fox and husband Gerald of Hillsboro, Tenn.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Donald English.

James loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale RD, that he loved, along with the church family. He had worked for Warner Tree Service, Philipsburg from which he retired. He was a great baseball player and enjoyed fishing and gardening.

There will be no public visitation and services will be private for the family.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Palestine United Methodist Church, c/o Paul Carr, 856 Big Run Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved