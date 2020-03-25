|
|
WALLACETON - James Rhule Shimmel Jr., 78, of Wallaceton, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.
Born Aug. 31, 1941 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late James R. Shimmel Sr. and Velda J. (Myers) Shimmel Kruez.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of the Philipsburg High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1960 to 1966.
He retired as a foreman from Stott Coal Company and later worked at Harpster's Car Wash.
Jim was a member of the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg BPO Elks 1173, Philipsburg American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437, Philipsburg Am Vets Post 159 and Clearfield Moose Lodge 97. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, family and friends, whom he met weekly for breakfast.
On Jan. 10, 1992 in Philipsburg, he married Janet E. (Mease) Shimmel, who survives at home.
He will also be deeply missed by his beloved dog "Sammy;" son, James Paul Shimmel and wife Lori of Philipsburg; two daughters Jill Shimmel of Philipsburg and Julie Smay and husband Joe of Erie; step daughter Tawnya Smeal and husband Billy of Morrisdale; two step sons Jimmy Bannon and wife Kandy of Philipsburg and Dennis "JR" Bannon Jr. of West Virginia; a sister, Helen Jane Granville and husband Bill of Philipsburg; a sister-in-law Beatrice Shimmel of Morrisdale; four step sisters, June Hughes of Westover, Roseanne Dixon of Philipsburg, Susan Braniff and husband Gary of Ohio and Virginia Jackson and husband Richard of Philipsburg; a granddaughter, Brittany Shimmel and her companion Delsin Wisor; five step grandchildren, Kiersten Smeal, Lexy Smeal, Marissa Bannon, Devin Bannon and Dennis Bannon III; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his step father Paul A. Kruez; a twin brother, Paul J. "Buck" Shimmel; a sister, Norma Jean Simmons; and a great niece, Taylor A. Harpster.
Following the COVID-19 regulations, visitation and service is limited to immediate family. Pastor Ryan Parish will officiate at a private service.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jim will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jim's memory can be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd., State College, PA 16801.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020