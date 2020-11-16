1/
JAMES S. "JIM" RICOTTA
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTOONA - James "Jim" S. Ricotta, 65, of Altoona, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Altoona after an extended illness with cancer.

He was born in Clearfield on April 20, 1955, the son of the late Samuel J. and Rose Lemmo Ricotta. He had resided in Altoona for more than 30 years.

He was the former manager of Coconuts Records, former announcer at various radio stations, the Erie Curve ball games, and was a substitute teacher.

He was a devout Catholic and enjoyed playing the guitar and keyboards, having played in a number of bands.

He is survived by one brother, Joseph M. Ricotta of Millcreek Township, Erie; one niece, Connie; and one nephew, Charles.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 42316 Sterrettania Rd., Erie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved