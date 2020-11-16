ALTOONA - James "Jim" S. Ricotta, 65, of Altoona, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Altoona after an extended illness with cancer.



He was born in Clearfield on April 20, 1955, the son of the late Samuel J. and Rose Lemmo Ricotta. He had resided in Altoona for more than 30 years.



He was the former manager of Coconuts Records, former announcer at various radio stations, the Erie Curve ball games, and was a substitute teacher.



He was a devout Catholic and enjoyed playing the guitar and keyboards, having played in a number of bands.



He is survived by one brother, Joseph M. Ricotta of Millcreek Township, Erie; one niece, Connie; and one nephew, Charles.



Private services were held at the convenience of the family by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 42316 Sterrettania Rd., Erie.

